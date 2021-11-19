Sound science

WESTPORT has announced a $13.5 million marine science program to understand more about Cockburn Sound in preparation for the construction of the new Outer Harbour.

Westport, which is overseeing the harbour initiative, will partner with the WA Marine Science Institute on about 30 studies that will look into issues such as water and sediment quality, fisheries and aquatic resources, apex predators, ecological modelling, noise and coastal processes.

Trials examining seagrass restoration and habitat creation are expected next year.