Tce upgrade continues

FREMANTLE council has started the next stretch of traffic calming along South Terrace in South Fremantle.

The works will include the construction of a raised “node” at the intersection of Jenkin Street, which will allow for the removal of another four of the maligned speed humps.

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said the red-paved nodes will alert drivers that they’re entering a shared space.

Sunburst design

“The road will also be painted with a colourful sunburst design inspired by the mosaic in the pavement in front of The Meeting Place,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

The $268,000 works should finish by mid-December, but there’s another $500,000 to tizz the terrace up to Douro Road which is due to be spent by the end of the financial year.