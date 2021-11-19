Tce upgrade continues

Speedhumps will go, replaced by raised nodes in South Terrace.

FREMANTLE council has started the next stretch of traffic calming along South Terrace in South Fremantle.

The works will include the construction of a raised “node” at the intersection of Jenkin Street, which will allow for the removal of another four of the maligned speed humps.

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said the red-paved nodes will alert drivers that they’re entering a shared space.

Sunburst design

“The road will also be painted with a colourful sunburst design inspired by the mosaic in the pavement in front of The Meeting Place,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

The $268,000 works should finish by mid-December, but there’s another $500,000 to tizz the terrace up to Douro Road which is due to be spent by the end of the financial year.

