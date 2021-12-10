Kerry Street is celebrating its 40th anniversary

· by · in News. ·

Kerry Street is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Photo by Phil Jenkins

KIDS from years 1/2 at Kerry Street Community School got to share their connection to trees recently after taking part in an international project designed to prod world leaders at the COP26 meeting to make wise decisions for the next generation.

Their drawings of what they love about trees as a way to combat rising global temperatures were included in a seven-metre banner by the organisation Kids Care About Climate Change and displayed at the United Nations-organised climate meeting.

More than 200 schools from 33 countries participated and the banner ended up featuring 2,629 mini pleas for action. Last Friday the kids got to see their efforts and play parachute with the banner in the “wild space” which has been growing next to the Hamilton Hill school on old Roe Highway land over the last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s