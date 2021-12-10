Kerry Street is celebrating its 40th anniversary

KIDS from years 1/2 at Kerry Street Community School got to share their connection to trees recently after taking part in an international project designed to prod world leaders at the COP26 meeting to make wise decisions for the next generation.

Their drawings of what they love about trees as a way to combat rising global temperatures were included in a seven-metre banner by the organisation Kids Care About Climate Change and displayed at the United Nations-organised climate meeting.

More than 200 schools from 33 countries participated and the banner ended up featuring 2,629 mini pleas for action. Last Friday the kids got to see their efforts and play parachute with the banner in the “wild space” which has been growing next to the Hamilton Hill school on old Roe Highway land over the last year.