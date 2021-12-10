Reflecting happiness

THE Corner Store, located on 147 South Terrace, is a seasoned entrant to the annual Fremantle Christmas Window Competition since first opening in Fremantle in 1999.

Annie Taylor, co-owner of the store, is keen to keep up the tradition and recognises the benefits of the competition in creating a local community spirit.

“It makes people happy. That’s always what we are trying to do when people come into our shop. You want them to have a nice experience, to chat to people,” Ms Taylor said.

Inspiration for this year’s window design came to Ms Taylor during what she describes as a “weird year” when she began to think about providing people with a smile.

“We’re not always the same, we always have a different edge – a more community concept –not just “Merry Christmas” but looking at the broader picture,” added Ms Taylor.

Noel the reindeer remains the one consistent centre point of the decoration, which is constructed by Ms Taylor’s husband every year.

The window decoration helps attract new and old visitors to the store and offers a chance for younger kids in the community to return each year to say hello.

Business has been better than expected in 2021, after COVID, but the shop has needed to adapt – reducing the store floorspace to create a new studio space for yoga and workshops.

“A matter of always changing, adapting to these changing times,” confirms Ms Taylor.

Local businesses compete to win a $5,000 prize with public voting open until Friday, December 17 on the Fremantle Chamber of Commerce website. The Corner Store is a previous recipient of the prize and donated the winnings to the Fremantle Foundation.

The 2021 winners of the ‘Shine a Light on the Twelve Days of Christmas’ will be announced on December 19.

by NEIL DORGAN