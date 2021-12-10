Xmas treats

LEFT your Christmas planning to the last minute again?

Don’t worry, the Chook has you covered with a list of some of the best events in Fremantle in the lead up to the big day.

Bring your family and friends to Walyalup Koort (redeveloped Kings Square) to enjoy a special Christmas Light Show (December 16 and 17) accompanied by carols over two nights with an immersive projection display on the beautiful façade of Fremantle Town Hall and St John’s Church.

Christmas projections will take place on the Thursday and Friday, with free entertainment throughout the evening including a visit from the big jolly man himself – Santa.

Visit eventbrite.com.au for bookings. On the night, bring tickets to be checked on arrival and don’t forget to pick up your free glow in the dark wrist band.

The Elf on the Shelf Christmas Trail (until December 19) is s a wonderful free and walkable activity to do with the kids while you’re exploring Freo.

There’s a special Christmas trail map to help you find where they are hiding and collect their names to share with Santa.

With prizes to be won, you’ll want to get in quick. Book early to avoid disappointment at eventbrite.com.au

Bring the whole family to enjoy the new Walyalup Koort on Saturday mornings until December 18. Come down and get festive with free Christmas-themed activities, entertainment, workshops for the kids as well as the new Walyalup Koort playground. Make sure to explore the new Fremantle Library while you’re at it.

Look forward to such Christmas activities as a bouncy castle, fairy face painting and Christmas crafts in our new Fremantle Library at Walyalup Civic Centre.

Today (Saturday December 11) the new Fremantle Library in Walyalup Koort is throwing open its doors for a wonderful Christmas Party.

There’ll be Buster, arts and crafts and beautiful Christmas story readings.

Take part in Christmas-themed activities throughout the morning.

And if you get your Herald early there’s still time to catch the Community Christmas Carols at Walyalup Koort on Friday December 10 at 5pm.

Featuring the Australian Girls’ Choir, Fremantle Women’s Choir, The Glyde In, Voicemale and The Production Academy, there will also be free children’s activities from 4pm. Free tickets at eventbrite.com.au.