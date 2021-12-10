A bright idea 

VISITORS to Fremantle can vote for their favourite shop window display as part of the Shine a Light competition.

Businesses across the city have been busily decorating their shop windows with a 12 Days of Christmas theme.

People who vote for their favourite window display will go into the draw to win a unique Experience Fremantle weekender, including two nights at Quest Fremantle, a $100 voucher for Emily Taylor, a tour for two with Fremantle Tours and a pass for two for the Fremantle Tourist Wheel.

Rocking Santa

The business voted to have the best Christmas window display will win a $5000 cash prize.

A map of all the participating businesses can be downloaded from the Fremantle Chamber of Commerce website, where you can cast your vote until Friday (December 17).

The winners will be announced on December 20.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge says the beautifully decorated shop windows were yet another reason to visit Fremantle this Christmas.

“Christmas has always been a magical time in Freo, and now with the Walyalup Civic Centre and FOMO opening up there has never been a better time to experience the revitalised Fremantle,” she says.

“There are lots of things to see and do as part of the 12 Days of Christmas in Fremantle, including the Elf on a Shelf Christmas trail, Community Christmas Carols on Thursday and Friday this week, and our spectacular Christmas Light Show on Thursday and Friday next week.

“Some of Freo’s favourite attractions and restaurants have also put together a great range of special offers and discounts just for the festive season, so everyone should come down and soak up the Christmas spirit in Fremantle.”

Fremantle Chamber of Commerce CEO Danicia Quinlan thanked local businesses for their effort in shining a light on Fremantle this Christmas.

“We may not have the million-dollar budget of a major city’s light trail, but we have the most creative, passionate talent in the world right here in our city,” she says.

“I remember so vividly as a kid heading to town for Christmas to see the lights of the shop windows, the small trains going around packed with presents, a tiny rocking Santa in a chair and so many tiny lights that made you want to peer inside to see what magic was in there.

“We so look forward to seeing which window wins the public vote, and who will win the amazing Fremantle weekender.”

To find out more about where to go, what to do and where to stay in Fremantle this summer go to visitfremantle.com.au.