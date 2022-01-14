Letters 15.1.22

Honey, I shrunk the locals

RECENTLY I supported a local smallgoods manufacturer by purchasing a 200 gram packet of their rindless shortcut bacon.

The notice on the cover states it was “Made in Australia from at least 20 per cent Australian ingredients”.

These were listed as Pork (90%) then water, salt, sugar and all the usual food additives which presumably made up the remaining 10 per cent.

I concluded the pork was from overseas and the remainder – the supplementary ingredients and plastic packaging – were “proudly Australian made”.

At the same time I purchased what I thought was a tub of Australian honey.

But no! In the small print of the spurious-sounding Honey Corporation of Australia Pty Ltd’s product was the information:

“Packed in Australia from at least 10 per cent Australian ingredients.”

The question again needs to be asked, was it again referring to the container?

The contents of many popular brands of food items are now supplied from previously trusted safe companies and countries such as those labelled “Product of New Zealand”.

Some are often sourced from China or similar areas to circumvent our food safety and labelling laws while our own primary producers are suffering.

Meanwhile the self-serving bureaucracy established to protect consumers turns a blind eye to this blatant deception.

Daryl Binning

Bull Creek

The Ed says: Honey Corporation of Australia is an arm of eponymous Aussie brand Capilano, and its Allowrie honey is sourced mainly from China. Honey sold under the Capilano brand name remains 100 per cent Australian-sourced.

Ideas on the fly?

DEAR Ben Morton, did I get it right, from the letter that arrived from you in my street mailbox, that you want us to sign for a flyover on Leach Highway?

Have you ever spent just 10 minutes at the intersection of Stock Road and Leach Highway to see where the trucks you are so concerned about, come from?

You would notice that they come from Stock Road and take a left into Leach Highway.

Or they come from Fremantle on Leach and take a right at Stock.

Now, if a fly-over at the intersection to allow traffic to move along Leach Highway without stopping at the lights is built, this could actually hold up the trucks from entering Leach Highway from Stock Road.

The lights turning red at the intersection to stop traffic from entering Leach Highway for a little while, allows truckies to manoeuvre themselves more freely along the Leach Highway lanes.

What is your next best idea, please?

Carla van Raay

Willagee

Send ‘em paking

WHO put up this misspelt sign?

Helene Kolosz

Via email

The Ed says: Freo council tells us the sign was misspelt by a contractor and installed by its own workers, but the mistake was quickly pointed out and a new one with the correct spelling on Pakenham should be up there this week.