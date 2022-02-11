Freo’s top spot

ONCE a site where ochre working class blokes shared a drink, it’s now a boutique apartment complex.

The redevelopment of the old Fremantle Workers Club on Henry Street was probably one of the starkest examples of gentrification in the port city.

I’ll let sociologists debate whether it was good or bad, but the there’s no denying the quality of “The Social” complex which has won architectural awards for its sympathetic and sometimes bold design.

The jewel in The Social’s crown is a two-storey penthouse, which is perched on top like the bride and groom on a wedding cake.

With its industrial chic look, this three bedroom two bathroom penthouse has plenty of style and space to boot.

It’s probably worth buying just for the huge private terrace, which has stunning panoramic views of the West End rooftops, the harbour and Rottnest Island.

If you’ve ever been to the rooftop bar at the National Hotel, then the views are close to that, if not quite as lofty.

It would be great to sit on the terrace with a glass of vino at sunset, marvelling at all the great architecture in Freo’s West End.

You access the terrace from the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area – it’s a cracker with natural oak floors and plantation shutters creating a colonial feel.

The kitchen is top notch too with Calacatta waterfall marble benchtops, a stylish splashback and top-of-the-range stainless steel appliances.





as nice with the ensuite main featuring double mirrored built-in robes, access to the terrace and a walk-in robe.

The home includes lift entry, powder rooms, an outdoor kitchen, laundry, reverse cycle air con and bike storage.

In a top location in Freo’s West End, this 249sqm penthouse is a short stroll from Bathers Beach and the Cappuccino Strip, or hop on your bike to South Beach.

If you’re feeling especially lazy, just toddle around the corner to High Street and go for a drink at Jungle Bird.

If you want to venture further afield, Fremantle train station is around the corner and the home comes with three parking spaces. An absolute Godsend in Freo, where car bays are at a premium.

This is a great penthouse in an historic location in Fremantle’s West End.

But if you buy it, make sure to raise a glass to the old wharfies!

