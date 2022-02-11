Harbour Master Classic fun run is back

FREMANLTE Ports is bringing its Harbour Master Classic fun run back ion Sunday May 15 after last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 1100 runners. The run, organised by the WA Marathon Club will cover the length of Victoria Quay from the South Mole lighthouse to the rail subway.

Ports spokesperson Neil Stanbury said a post-event survey showed runners enjoyed the unique course through a working port. “It’s a fantastic running track with lots of fun entertainment, that takes the field down Peter Hughes Drive past the passenger terminal, back around the Maritime Museum, out to South Mole and then back along cute little Slip Street between the port’s heritage workshops,” Mr Stanbury said. Runners can enter at http://www.wamc.org.au/programme