What peace can look like

WHILE the world waits nervously for the outcome of the brinksmanship on the Russia/Ukraine border, an Applecross student has made a little global splash with her pitch for peace.

Applecross Senior High School year 7 student Hannah Roberts was chosen as Australia’s entrant for this year’s international Lions Peace Poster Competition – the second year in a row the honour has gone to the school.

Around 600,000 children from around the globe participated in the contest, with entries narrowed down until the best from each country was judged by an international panel in Chicago.

Hannah’s entry was picked out for one of 23 international merit awards, winning her a certificate and US$500 prize money.

The theme for this year’s contest was “we are all connected”.

Hannah, whose entry was sponsored by the Booragoon Lions, said her poster represented “the unified face of the world.

“I wanted to show how we are connected despite our differences or where we are from,” she said.

“Inside we are all the same.”