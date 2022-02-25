Vale Lencie Wenden

A true Herald personality

FORMER Herald journalist Lencie Wenden died peacefully at Fiona Stanley Hospital on January 24, 2022.

Despite a diagnosis of terminal breast cancer, Ms Wenden lived her last years with an ambitious bucket list.

She bought a “James Bond” type sports car, went glow worm caving in New Zealand, enjoyed long degustation lunches in Margaret River, helicoptered to Rottnest to enjoy an electric bike ride all over the island, organised unique weekends away for friends old and new and only late last year defied border restrictions to get around the MOMA in Hobart in a hired electric wheelchair.

She didn’t quite make the hot air ballooning.

A vibrant, insightful, intelligent woman with a quirky sense of humour she gave it her all during her time at the Herald.

During her career she also worked in banking, as a medical photographer at Fremantle Hospital, drove trucks on the east/west supply routes, was a university lecturer in journalism, an interior decorator with an affinity for beautiful objets de art, and became a passionate advocate on a number of committees for patient care during cancer treatments.

An inspiration to family, friends and her cancer survivor and book club members she was loved and admired for her “go to” attitude and ability to overcome many setbacks during treatment. Towards the end Ms Wenden was cared for by many of these friends who took it in turns to be with her in her last days in hospital.

Ms Wenden was farewelled in style with a beautiful flower and music filled service attended by her extended family and many friends from journalism, university days and her support groups.

Her dog Harry led the casket procession into the chapel decorated with some of her beautiful collection of kimonos.

She chose her final resting place to be under a magnificent flowering gum. The world has lost a fine journalist and deep thinker.

Ed’s note: Nerina Coopes was MS Wenden’s aunt.

by NERINA COOPES