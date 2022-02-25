Premier Mark McGowan joined Labor colleagues and road construction workers this week to celebrate the completion of the $76 million High Street upgrade.

The upgrade is expected to put a dent in the 399 crashes that happened along High Street in the five years before the upgrade, and particularly the regular truck rollovers at the intersection with Stirling Highway.

The state government also claimed modelling suggested that the journey from Carrington Street to Stirling Highway would have taken 14 minutes longer by 2031 without the upgrade.

“The completion of this project means a safer and more efficient route for locals and visitors travelling to and from Fremantle as well as improving the freight route for heavy vehicles heading to the Inner Harbour,” Mr McGowan said.

Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk welcomed the long-anticipated upgrade: “It’s also fantastic that parking has been upgraded at the netball courts and two underpasses have been created to provide easier and safer connectivity for the wider community,” Ms McGurk said.