Putting fun on the map

ORIENTEERING WA is hosting an event at Manning Park in Spearwood tomorrow (Sunday April 10).

Orienteering involves a combination of map reading, decision making and movement as participants use old-fangled compasses to find their way around a course.

Orienteering WA volunteer and event promoter Helen Post said it was a “thought sport” suitable for a wide range of abilities and ages.

“There is a range of orienteering activities for under 10-year-old’s right through to the over-80 category,” Ms Post said.

She was expecting around 100 competitors, but lamented that the sport’s participation rate in WA had somewhat stagnated.

“Like many participation sports it is hard to guarantee numbers at events,” Ms Post said.

She said orientation helped keep people physically active awhile also providing significant cognitive benefit through challenging their problem-solving skills.

Orienteering has state, national and international competitions. Events are held in a variety of locations in Perth and more remotely at farms and national parks exposing those involved to a range of courses and orienteering experiences.

by AVA QUARTERMAINE