Chinese centre promised

THE Morrison government has committed $1.75m to build a Chinese community centre to help migrant mums connect.

Tangney Liberal MP Ben Morton said the volunteers mums from Chinese Mums Incorporated WA had made

a genuine difference in the lives of migrant mums but with 800 members now it wasn’t fair they only had a small library or their own lounges to meet.

“For the last five years, the association has supported Chinese migrant mums who face language and cultural barriers to connect with Australian culture, community services and government support,” Mr Morton said. “A dedicated local Chinese family and community centre gives them the security, flexibility and support to grow, holding more regular support groups, workshops and community services.”