FANCY a night locked up in a cage?

That’s what local Free the Bears campaigner Jill Sweeney is up to this weekend to raise funds to help rescue the fluffy critters from the illegal wildlife trade in South East Asia.

Since FTB was created more than 20 years ago, they’ve rescued more than 900 moon and sun bears – and their cubs – who’ve gone on to enjoy life in a sanctuary.

Ms Sweeney’s got a fundraising page at https://night-in-a-cage-2022.raisely.com/jill-sweeney, and she reckons even $5 is enough to feed a bear for a day.

FTB also works to raise awareness, educate and help change attitudes towards the animals in the countries they work with.