Rotary Fremantle’s Give a Damn, Give a Can campaign has been a big success in the participating supermarkets and pharmacies and is now moving into local schools. Co-ordinator Deb Greenwood says they’re on track to beat the $10,000 worth of food collected last year.

All Saints College student Fay Rendell’s (pictured) father is part of a Rotary offshoot business network and she’ll be placing one of the campaign’s baskets outside her class.

“It’s important to us that the students have agency here and the social enterprises are supporting vulnerable communities, so we’re really proud of Fay and hopefully our community gets behind it,” All Saints community relations manager Ben Fitzpatrick said.