Give a Damn, Give a Can

· by · in News. ·

Rotary Fremantle’s Give a Damn, Give a Can campaign has been a big success in the participating supermarkets and pharmacies and is now moving into local schools. Co-ordinator Deb Greenwood says they’re on track to beat the $10,000 worth of food collected last year.

All Saints College student Fay Rendell’s (pictured) father is part of a Rotary offshoot business network and she’ll be placing one of the campaign’s baskets outside her class.

“It’s important to us that the students have agency here and the social enterprises are supporting vulnerable communities, so we’re really proud of Fay and hopefully our community gets behind it,” All Saints community relations manager Ben Fitzpatrick said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s