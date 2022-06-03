Brave game-changers

THE past week, Perth has celebrated Reconciliation Week with an array of immersive and informative events across the city.

The theme this year was ‘Be Brave, Make Change’, urging non-Indigenous Australians to take action to promote reconciliation and contribute to a more equitable country.

Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Centre hosted cultural awareness training sessions on the lingering impact of colonisation and dispossession on the Aboriginal community.

The sessions were facilitated by Kaya Lee, a Noongar woman from the Nyaki Nyaki and Ballardong tribes, born on Whadjuk country.

Ms Lee completed an advanced diploma in applied Aboriginal studies and has engaged in years of research of the history.

She’s also produced a repertoire of artwork representing Indigenous Australian culture.

“Education and communication are the key to everyone coming together,” Ms Lee says.

She spoke about the way she had been impacted by intergenerational trauma and shared her grandmother’s story as a child of the Stolen Generation.

Ms Lee says non-Indigenous Australians can promote positive intergenerational change and reconciliation by supporting Aboriginal businesses, integrating Indigenous people into the workplace, and educating themselves by listening to their stories.

“You chose to come here today. By coming and listening to what we’re talking about making that effort, you’re helping,” Ms Lee says.