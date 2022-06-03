Hopes to inspire

RITA ROSE MILER is a proud Minang/Goreng Noongar woman living in the Fremantle area and is one of 10 finalists for Miss Naidoc 2022.

Miss and Mr Naidoc is a Perth empowerment and leadership program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island younth.

Miss Miller was born and raised on Whadjuk country, living with her nan and eight siblings.

Her parents were unable to raise their family as they navigated their generational and childhood trauma.

Miss Miller completed school and went on to complete a certificate IV in mental health which she says assisted her through her own unresolved trauma.

“It wasn’t just a career pursuit but a means for me to process and begin to heal,” she says.

“I think education plays a huge part in breaking the cycle of intergenerational trauma.

“Breaking generational curses takes time, but I know that with the support from my family, community and ancestors, I will not only be okay, but I will thrive, flourish and accomplish so much good in my life and my community.”

Miss Miller says she hopes to develop and strengthen her leadership skills through the Miss Naidoc program and provide hope and inspiration to those who faced the same hardships as she has.

The winners of Miss and Mr Naidoc will be announced today (Saturday, June 4) at Crown Burswood.