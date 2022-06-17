Betty’s back

FORMER Fremantle librarian Betty McGeever is spearheading a push to establish a WA branch of Grandmothers for Refugees.

The group was set up in 2014 and has branches up and down the east coast, but Ms McGeever said up until now its WA members hadn’t got together formally.

“The grandmothers and their friends – affectionately called FRoGS – lobby for compassionate policies for people seeking asylum,” Ms McGeever said.

Ms McGeever said the first Perth meeting was planned for July. Anyone interested in attending or finding out more about their campaigns should email info@grandmothersforrefugees.org and put Perth in the subject line.