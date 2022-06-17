Flickin’ on the Blue Light

BLUE Light Discos are making a comeback in the Perth CBD, with the first being held this coming Friday (June 24) at the Fremantle PCYC in Hilton.

Blue Lights were a huge part of growing up from their inception in the 1980s and were seen as an effective community crime prevention program, getting kids in contact with cops in a friendly environment – as well as keeping them off the streets and out of harm’s way.

But a huge push to get more police on the beat saw the last metropolitan blue light switched off in 2016.

But PCYC marketing officer Sam McArthur said they’ve kept going in regional and remote areas of the state.

“The returns has been promoted by so much success with our 49 remote and regional Blue Light Units, and a community demand for metro Blue Light events.

“Our Blue Light Units are managed by police officers who organise activities for young people to have fun in a safe, supervised environment, away from negative influences such as drugs and alcohol.”

The Freo PCYC Blue Light will be held at 34 Paget Street on Friday June 24, with years 3–6 from 4–5.30pm and years 7–9 from 6-8pm.

Cost is $5.50 and there hot dogs, burger, soft drinks and more on sale.