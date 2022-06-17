Majestic greenery

A GREENER Fremantle will be a legacy of Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee, with the Albanese government announcing $100,000 in tree-planting grants as a tribute to the monarch’s celebration.

Included in the grants are projects at Arthur Head, Rottnest Island and Manning Park, and including a native food forest of quandong and coojong at Bibra Lake.

Federal Fremantle Labor MP Josh Wilson said the funding would also help to consolidate threatened banksia and tuart habitats in South Fremantle bushland.

“Improving and expanding our tree canopy is vital, and a satisfying, achievable action for local organisations,” Mr Wilson said.

“These projects will make an enduring positive difference to our environment.

Friends of Hollis Park received $6000 for canopy consolidation and project manager Tom Lorrimar said the funds would help the group further its work transforming the once desolate pathway into a welcoming bush corridor.

“By planting local canopy species such as banksia, tuart and melaleuca the project will improve biodiversity and habitat, while creating a better ecological link to surrounding remnant bushland,” Mr Lorrimar said.