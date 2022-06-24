Powering up 

A PETITION calling for underground power in Spearwood and Hamilton Hill has sparked a clamour for more suburbs to be included.

Last month the Spearwood Progress Association presented a petition of several hundred submissions calling for underground power in the suburb to mayor Logan Howlett.

Cr Phoebe Corke also chairs the Hamilton Hill Community Group and says Spearwood’s push unearthed others seeking the same uplift for their suburb.

“Because we couldn’t exactly go door-knocking in a pandemic we don’t have as many signatures as we could have … but what was interesting was that as soon as people know that Hami Hill and Spearwood had started a joint petition for underground power it turned out our neighbouring suburbs all really want it too.

“Coolbellup Community Association got in touch to see if they could join us, but ours was already printed and out there – and Coogee put their own one to get it.

“Everyone wants it … we want the power lines underground and to be able to have lovely big tall street trees, leafy avenues…”