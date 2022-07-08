NAIDOC fun

NAIDOC Week celebrations at the PCYC in Hilton.

NAIDOC week kicked off in style with a community celebration at the PCYC in Hilton.

Featuring a giant community canvas, bush tucker including kangaroo stew and damper, Indigenous toys, Aboriginal-inspired crafts and kid-friendly activities, the event reflected the theme of this year’s NAIDOC Week – ‘Get up! Stand up! Show Up!’.

There was also a Welcome to Country by Whadjuk Nyoongar Elder Auntie Marie Taylor, a sand art display by Turid Calgaret, storytelling and dance with Alton Walley, and a dance performance by Koolangkas Kreate.

“With the new federal government committed to the Uluru Statement from the Heart and holding a referendum to enshrine a voice for First Nations people in the Constitution, it’s a really exciting time for our country,” Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said.

“I encourage all Fremantle residents to get involved in the activities on offer during NAIDOC Week and celebrate the rich history, diverse cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

To coincide with NAIDOC Week (July 3-10) the City of Fremantle opened nominations for the Sealin Garlett Community Leadership Award, recognising the achievements of a local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descendent who has demonstrated outstanding contributions in reconciliation and community leadership.

The award honours the late Reverend Sealin Garlett, who worked tirelessly for reconciliation and was highly respected by the Nyoongar and non-Aboriginal communities of Perth.

There were also Nyoongar language and Makuru Community Canvas art classes held in the city as part of NAIDCO Week.

National NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.

NAIDOC Week winds up on Sunday (July 10) so there’s still time to catch the odd event. For more details go to naidoc.org.au