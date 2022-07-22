Art with a heart

SOROPTIMIST International of Fremantle’s 13th annual Help the Homeless Fine Art Auction will be held at 5pm Saturday July 30 at the Walyalup Civic Centre, Fremantle.

After holding the auction online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SI Fremantle is thrilled to return to an in-person, live event in a spectacular new venue.

MC for the Auction is Fremantle identity Sam Longley and included is a solo performance by Fremantle-based Jack Davies, who with his band has won numerous awards.

Auction artists include a who’s who of Fremantle’s arts royalty, such as Monique Tippett, Eva Fernandez, Mikaela Castledine, Jo Darvall, Ross Potter and Adam-Hisham Ismail.

The auction, which is open to artists by invitation only, benefits the Freo Street Doctor and St Patrick’s Community Support Centre, both of whom support the most vulnerable in our community.

Participating artist Jo Darvall says there’s something very special about coming together and giving to help others in need.

“I really enjoy the energy. I often see the Freo Doctor service helping homeless people as I walk to my studio in Freo and I’m proud to think that my work will help this service to be available. It makes me think we can help make our world a better place,” Darvall said.

Soroptimist president Lynne Jones says the auction has been a major fundraising event for 13 years and members take great pride in having raised over $260 000 in that time.

Curator Lyn DiCiero says the auction is a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“There’s quite a surreal community spirit which comes into play during the auction, with everyone present working towards the best outcome for the beneficiaries. It’s an experience not to be missed.”

Freo Street Doctor provides non-judgemental, accessible, culturally safe, free, high-quality health care for homeless, at risk and marginalised people in the greater Fremantle region.

Proceeds from the auction have supported Freo Street Doctor clinics to continue without interruption during the Covid environment, and to start another new clinic, providing even more medical care to those in need.

St Pat’s is a not-for-profit organisation providing community housing and specialist services for people facing homelessness and has been working side-by-side with vulnerable people in the south metropolitan region of Perth for 50 years.

Its mission is to lead bold action in our community with the ultimate goal to end chronic homelessness.

St Pat’s is also the home-base for The Starlight Hotel Choir, performing on the night of the auction; it’s so named to reflect the night view of people living homeless.

Membership is open to anyone in the community who enjoys the sense of community and social inclusion that singing in a choir brings, and some members may be people who have lived experience of homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide service organisation for women who seek to improve the lives of women and girls.

Founded in 1921 in California, its members are committed to supporting local, national and international communities.