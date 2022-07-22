Getting back on song

THE One Achord Community Choir has been given a helping hand from Melville council to rebuild after Covid almost brought the crooners to their knees – but not in a barbershop way.

The funding will allow the choir, which will take anyone who loves to sing, to run three free singing workshops over the next three Saturdays, starting July 30 at the St Stephen’s Uniting Church Hall in Applecross from 2 – 4pm.

“These workshops are aimed at anyone who loves to sing and would like a better understanding of their voice and experience what it’s like to sing in a choir,” musical director Gillian Parker said.

The workshops will “incorporate education on how the voice works, how to improve on range, quality, and ease of singing, and how to sing simple harmonies”. she said.

Choir member Nola Smith says she was still working fulltime when she saw a write-up about the One Achord and promised herself she’d look them up when she retired. Not having to audition was a big drawcard for her.

“I am so pleased that I followed through with this some years later as I have gained so much satisfaction in many different ways, such as the companionship with other members, the pleasure gained from rehearsing a wide range of songs from all genres, led by a very accomplished director, to the point that we are able to bring pleasure to those who get to hear our performances at events,” Ms Smith said.

Ms Parker said many people were under the misapprehension they could either sing or not.

“Singing in a choir gives you the opportunity to improve your own voice and leverage off those around you – you really do all sound better together and even when you sometimes don’t, at least have a lot of laughs along the way,” she said.

To book log onto www. trybooking.com/CAXEU or phone 0419 949 832 or 0407 420 676.