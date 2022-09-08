Ratepayers riled

ORGANISERS want a big turnout to the East Freo electors’ meeting on Thursday (15/9/22) at 6pm.

While supportive of aged care they’re hotly against a massive, high density five-storey aged care facility that will dwarf their one and two storey homes.

They say it diminishes the 1800’s Woodside gold-rush era home, draw in trucks, buses and cars to unrelated medical and training facilities.

Ratepayer Joanne Taggart says the council gave the developer a box seat and largely ignored local residents. She said the plans are “littered with contradictions” and well outside town planning laws.

She wants the same arguments used by the council against the WA government’s Covid-approval for a 20-storey skyscraper complex next to Stirling Bridge.

Ms Taggart wants the council to follow the Local Government Act with “better decisions, greater local participation and accountability”.