Freo girls make final

FREMANTLE City Football Club’s under-14 team (right) have also had a big turn-around, leaving last year’s cellar-dwelling behind to make it to the division 1 grand final tomorrow (Sunday September 18).

Proud mum Sam Tomeo says the team has the competition’s youngest coach, 20-year-old Lucas Vischi.

“[Lucas] has done a masterful job in mentoring these girls and developing an expansive style of football,” Ms Tomeo said.

“In further recognition of the team’s development, the girls have been invited to Singapore to play in the Singa Cup, which is South East Asia’s premier youth tournament and will see the Fremantle team compete against under-14s teams from across the region.”

The three-day tournament is in November, but it won’t be cheap getting there, so they’ve created a gofundme page (search for “Fremantle soccer club” on the home page – the link’s quite long).

Fremantle take on the Perth Soccer Club in tomorrow’s final.