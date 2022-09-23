It’s a win for Fremantle City Football Club

FREMANTLE City Football Club’s under-16s girls soccer team won their second division grand final against Carramar in a top of the table clash last Sunday.

The match finished at 0-0, showing how evenly matched the two sides were. A nerve-wracking penalty shootout followed and was locked at 3-3.

The match then went to sudden death penalties, with the final result 6-5. Fremantle is proving popular with girls taking up the game, as the club fielding two under-16s girls teams in 2022, and four under-12s teams.

The under-16s the Herald featured last week lost their grand final to the Perth Soccer Club last weekend.