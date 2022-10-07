It takes a town team

ALMOST 100 Town Teams from across WA will strive to create a town square in the Canning Bridge precinct next Saturday, October 15.

As part of their annual “convergence”, voluntary teams of business operators, landowners and residents who form Town Teams will hold workshops to create the gathering place.

Town Teams work with local governments to beautify public places for locals to gather and get to know their community.

The Town Teams workshops will look at street furniture and parklet building, and mural painting to create the square.

Hulme Court Collective co-founder and Grouch and Co owner Renata Taylor believes the event, and Town Teams in general, will help unite different local communities and educate the public on the importance of a community spirit.

“This year’s convergence is very special because the City of Melville is doing a lot of pop-up events like how to build street furniture and how to activate street spaces, and it is basically people in local communities coming together and being taught how to make their community even more amazing,” Renata said.

“The world can be a really hard place, so some beautification like learning how to get a mural in your local area really helps, especially when people feel isolated, these events are very important for the community.”

The event will then move to Hulme Court for an after party from 4pm with local music, food, and comfortable spaces to connect with other ‘doers’ from around the state. Tickets to the conference party are free, log onto www. townteammovement.com for more information.

by DHANYA VIMALAN