THE Herald’s resident book expert Ariana Rosenberg has been working on her latest tome, the second in a series for children called The Garden Children.

The series focuses on various themes like friendship, gardening and caring for the environment.

As the garden they created grows, they see the effects of the seasons changing. They learn about the blessings of the garden, and they use their talents and green thumbs. Many people can help a garden grow, but many more can be helped and supported by caring for a garden in the long term.

The Garden Children: Harvest Season will be available in a couple of months.

The kick-starter will be launching on September 25 at kickstarter.com/projects/arianarose19/the-garden-children-harvest-season.