Letters 8.10.22

Sorry, Dayle

I’D like to respond to the opinion piece “We don’t need bonus heights” printed across the Herald mastheads on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

I can confirm that Information Board #8, which was on display at the Canning Bridge Activity Centre Plan review open day held by independent consultants Hatch Roberts Day on Thursday September 8, 2022, did not depict the two sections within the M15 zone clearly.

I appreciate the time Dayle Kenny took to notify Hatch Roberts Day, who subsequently enhanced the M15 zone on the Information Boards which are available on the City’s website as part of the ongoing engagement, which closes on Friday October 28, 2022.

I also recognise and appreciate Mr Kenny’s comments that the issue of bonus heights in the M10 and M15 zones was not, in his opinion, adequately articulated to ensure the meeting fully understood both the community benefit from bonus heights already granted and the conditions that apply to granting of bonus heights in the future.

I apologise to Mr Kenny for doubts cast on the accuracy of his opinion piece, his competence and his integrity.

We encourage the community to read both the Draft CBACP and Council Reference Group reports and provide their feedback by visiting http://www.melvillecity.com.au/ReviewCBACP

George Gear

Mayor

City of Melville

You bombed!

YOUR article “War on the Quay” (Herald, September 24, 2022) referred to protesters trying to ‘bomb” the premier’s launch with lumps of concrete from the old wooden traffic bridge above.

Why you chose to use a photo of the railway bridge which was washed away in the flood seven years later is difficult to reconcile, especially as there are many great photos of the three original wooden bridges, not including the current one due for demolition, available for use.

To use a photo out of immediate context further confuses the younger generation at a time when a manipulated account of our history appears to be the “woke” thing to do.

Daryl Binning

Bull Creek

Rusting on their laurels

DESPITE various negative opinions that blow around about the Walyalup Civic Centre, I am one who applauds the space that has been created and how the new building blends in with the original Town Hall.

However, I am concerned about the surface rust appearing on the steel framing that supports the alloy façade, particularly on the eastern side of the complex.

I hope the Fremantle City Council isn’t just sitting back being satisfied with their achievement.

I hope they are making an effort, given the completed building is not even 12 months old, to get the builder to carry out rectification work.

I also hope that the rectification work is of a standard that we don’t end up with a Sydney Harbour Bridge scenario, whereby painting is an annual job.

Should this be the case, does it mean ratepayers will be paying to repaint the steel frame every year for ever and ever.

Please Fremantle City Council don’t rust on your laurels.

Let the ratepayers know what the plan is to minimise maintenance and at what cost.

David Robinson

via: fremantleherald.com

Nailed it?

SO yet another nail in the coffin of Fremantle as a unique, colourful place; a boring Lego-style hotel with a few sprouts of green to emphasis its green credentials inflicted on the centre of town and of course the JDAP thinks it is a great idea, but then they would.

When will the powers that be realise the Fremantle is becoming a boring colourless and characterless place, empty shops, rubbish strewn streets and not much else.

I wish someone would take charge who cared about the city and its history, however I am not holding my breath.

Geoff Dunstone

Palmyra

Wrecks rock

I REFER to the article “Wreck History” (Herald, September 10, 2022).

I found this really interesting, as I remember learning in primary school about the Dutch East India Company and the Spice Islands.

I always thought that both of these entities had a certain amount of romance and mystique about them.

Also, being told about the Dutch ships that came to grief in their voyages of exploration in this area.

History tells us Dutch sailor Dirk Hartog sailed past our coast, had a look and then continued on his way.

Imagine if Dirk had mosied on over for a closer look and landed!

We would have been drinking Heineken beer instead of Swan, eating herring instead of pies and wearing klogs instead of thongs.

I could handle the Heineken but as for the others, no thanks.

I’m glad UWA scored a research grant because shipwrecks are an important part of our past.

Steve Grady

Palmyra