Big birthday

ST PATRICK’S Community Support Centre and the National Hotel are aiming to make this year’s annual Fremantle Long Table Dinner the biggest feast yet, in celebration of St Pat’s 50th anniversary.

St Patrick’s is the largest homelessness support agency throughout Perth’s south metropolitan and each year invites the people of Fremantle to support the cause by attending a meal under the stars in the heart of Fremantle.

On Saturday, November 26 over 650 ticket holders will dine on a three-course meal prepared by some of Perth’s top chefs, with all raised funds going towards the most vulnerable people of Fremantle.

St Pat’s Chief executive Michael Piu said funds raised from the event are crucial this year more than ever, due to rising cost-of-living pressures.

“It’s thanks to the Fremantle Long Table Dinner that St Pat’s can continue to support families with basic necessities such as food, clothing, health and housing,” Mr Piu said.

“For over half a century St Pat’s has enjoyed the love and support of the Freo community. It’s our pleasure to be able to give something back while also raising funds to provide vital services to people doing it tough in our neighbourhood.”

by MEG ANDERSON