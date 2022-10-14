George is late

REDEVELOPMENT of the Royal George Hotel in East Fremantle has fallen six months behind schedule.

While the Royal George website still says pre-sales for the apartments were due to start early this year, Saracen project director Joel Saraceni told the Herald that will now happen later this year.

“We have decided to hold back on the sales in the last part of this year, mainly because we didn’t have all the marketing information ready,” Mr Saraceni said.

“There has been a lot of interest. Construction will likely start in the middle of next year.”

by GRACE BARLOW