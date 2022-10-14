Grants piddly

THE McGowan government’s $20,000 for local governments to identify and protect local heritage sites is “an insulting drop in the ocean” says Fremantle Society president John Dowson.

The Local Government Heritage Consultancy Grants Program is intended to help councils employ heritage consultants, but the overall budget of $120,000 means

if more than a handful get approval, they’ll get far less than the maximum allowed.

“It’s negligible,” he says.

“Even if [Fremantle] got the $20,000, it pays for a few weeks’ work for one consultant to write a report. There are far greater urgencies with heritage than just the list.”

A City of Fremantle spokesperson said the funding was not available for physical works, so the city would not be applying for the latest round.

“The heritage reviews already underway represent a significant body of work.

As a result, the City does not have capacity to add any further reviews into our work program,” they said.

“The City of Fremantle is currently undertaking a substantial heritage review of South Fremantle Heritage Area, funded with a grant under the 2021 DPLH program.

“Once complete officers will be involved with writing a Local Planning Policy to guide future change and development in the area.

“There is also a review under way of White Gum Valley (funded by council only) which is being carried out with assistance from an independent heritage consultant, plus a review of the Holland Forrest Heritage Area that is being carried out internally.”

by IKE ADESANYA