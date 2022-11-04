Right royal makeover

THE Coogee Community Garden was officially opened late last month, with about 80 people on hand to witness the planting of three trees for the platinum jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Garden secretary John Ivey said it was a perfect morning for a garden opening, with some nice sun and a light breeze.

“The amount of work during the past 14 monhts when our first orchard plantings went in and the transformation of the site that has followed in such a relatively short time is nothing short of amazing,” Mr Ivey said.

“The future looks very bright and we are now planning our summer plantings.

“We also have a few individual beds which people can secure to grow their own produce.”

The garden is on King Street in Coogee overlooking an area rapidly growing with medium-density infill, which often leaves homeowners with nowhere to exercise their green thumbs. For years it was a degraded patch of prickles and dust next to a lonely playground before the community garden enthusiasts put their backs into getting the project off the ground.

The garden received some funding from a federal government fund celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, with more than 150 natives planted around the border as a windbreak.

Anyone keen on joining can contact the organisers on coogeegardenwa@gmail.com