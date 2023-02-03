Carnevale returns

FREMANTLE CARNEVALE is back this month after a Covid-enforced hiatus.

Based on a centuries-old Italian tradition, Carnevale marks the period just before people gave up their indulgences for Lent and were given license to behave in ways that would normally see them behind bars.

Freo’s isn’t quite that anarchic, but organisers have tapped into its anti-authority sentiment with this year’s theme Carnevale Fossil Foolery.

Previous Kings of Carnevale have included Donald Trump, Alan Jones, Scott Morrison and Twiggy Forrest, who’ve been subjected to mockery and a stylised execution, but this year Freo’s event will feature its first Queen.

The event starts on Sunday February 19 with a “masked mystery ramble” from Walyalup Koort through the “People’s Republic of Fremantle” at 3.30pm, led by the Drummers for Climate Action.

The entertainment moves to the Fibonacci Centre on Blinco Street from 5pm with the Junkadelic Brass Band, Prima Donna and piano accordion diva Nikki D’Agostino.

Carnevale revellers are traditionally masked, and organisers have urged people to do their best to be in line for the costume prize.

Tickets are $22+BF from www. trybooking.com