End of the journey for Yangebup’s H Bomb

YANGEBUP boxer Hayden “H-Bomb” Wright gets another shot at a belt this month, but says it’ll definitely be his swan song and he’ll now focus on the next generation through his community boxing club.

Wright put off his retirement in January when he got the opportunity to fight for the South Queensland heavyweight championship, his unexpected win after 14 losses in a row giving his career a late surge.

He’s had a couple of losses since then, but reckons he’s in the box seat for the “old buck” title against Sasha Bobojcov who’s making his professional debut after an unbeaten run in the amateurs.

Bobojcov comes in a “couple of inches” shorter than Wright, 10 kilos lighter and 12 years his senior, but the H-Bomb says he’s “a little Joe Frazier” and he’s taking nothing for granted, hoping his years training with some of Australia’s best heavyweights will stand him in good stead.

Back home, he’s trying to get boxing into the local primary school, and despite the Australian Medical Association being strongly against youngsters pulling on the gloves, he says it’s got good support amongst parents.

“Once they see my background as a disability support worker and nursing, they know it’s not so much about competing, but it’s more about getting them physically active,” Wright says.

The Australian Journeyman Title fight is on Friday February 17 at the Gold Coast Croatian Sports Centre.

by STEVE GRANT