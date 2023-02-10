300-run weekend for Whitey

FREMANTLE Districts Cricket Club star Sam Whiteman had an absolute belter last weekend while helping the club bring the Premier T20 trophy back to the port city.

Whiteman, a wicketkeeping batsman, started the weekend with a club record 250 not out on Saturday as Fremantle piled on 4/467 against Joondalup from their 90 overs. His score is the fourth-highest of all WA Premier players and took the club mantle from Mitch Marsh who’s previous best was 208.

Whiteman also set a new club record for his third wicket partnership with George Bartlett who also posted a ton before being snapped up in a caught-and-bowled by Harry Larmett.

Whiteman followed it up on Sunday with a man of the match performance, scoring 56 to guide Fremantle to its fifth T20 trophy.

Freo took the win with just two balls to spare against Subiaco-Floreat, with bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile backing up the batsmen with a great 4-20 return. Club president David Davenport said he doesn’t envy Joondalup when they front up to chase 467 this weekend against a fired-up Freo.