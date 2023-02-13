A touch of Sass Beauty Salon Sass Hill gave up an unfulfilling corporate career to follow her dreams in the world of beauty and recently opened up a gorgeous salon in East Fremantle.

Specialising in facials, skin treatments and lash lifts she only uses premium Australian-made products at her A touch of Sass Beauty Salon.

Unwind in her gorgeous Bali-style salon while enjoying a premium Yumi lash lift, which unlike other treatments does not damage the integrity of the lashes and gives them a thicker and longer appearance.

Or look years younger after dermaplaning, a non-invasive exfoliating treatment that removes the outer layer of dead skin cells and facial hair like ‘peach fuzz’.

The treatment improves conditions like acne and uneven skin tone and leaves it feeling smooth, supple and vibrant. After years of working in other salons and gaining invaluable experience, Sass decided to open up her own salon so she could give 110 per cent to her clients.

“I like to really take my time with my clients and get to know them and build up a relationship,” she says. “I can now do that and go that extra mile for them on my schedule. It’s going that little bit extra for your clients that makes all the difference.”

Sass also offers MICROHYDRA-LIFT® facials and skin needling at her salon, where she only stocks premium cosmetic products.

Since leaving the corporate world several years ago and going full-time with her beauty career, Sass has never looked back and now has an ever-growing list of clients at her beautiful salon on Silas Street.

“Every day is a joy coming to work. There’s nothing more rewarding than clients getting the results they hoped for,” says the warm and gregarious Sass.

Sass 0416 621 519

Facebook / Instagram @atouchofs ass_

Unit 2/8 Silas Street , East Fremantle