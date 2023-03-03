Memorial funded

THE HMAS Perth (I) Memorial Foundation has scored a $62,327 federal grant aimed at honouring local veterans.

The money will help complee a memorial commemorating the Battle of Sunda Strait where the warship was sunk, and the service and sacrifice of its crew.

The memorial is on Riverside Road in East Fremantle.

Veterans affairs minister Matt Keogh said the Saluting Their Service grants helped recognise the sacrifice of those who have served the nation during wars, conflicts, and peace operations.

Federal Fremantle MP Josh Wilson said Fremantle had a proud history of military service and congratulated foundation president Mike Bailey and his team on their successful application.

“This project will help our local community commemorate the service and sacrifice of the crew of HMAS Perth (I) and their part in the Battle of Sunda Strait,” Wilson said.

“Fremantle was the last Australian port visited by HMAS Perth (I) before it was sunk on 1 March 1942. The terrible loss included 347 crew who died in battle and a further 106 who died as prisoners of war.

“The dedication of the HMAS Perth (I) Memorial Foundation to honour our local veterans and commemorate their service is admirable.”