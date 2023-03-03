Park flare warning

A FORMER convenor of the White Gum Valley precinct and council candidate has urged parents to be vigilant about what their kids are up to after discovering flares had been set off in Booyeembara Park.

Mark Woodcock was enjoying a stroll in the park last Thursday morning when he discovered the used flare casings near the entry at the corner of Stevens and Montreal Streets, as well as debris showing they’d been discharged there.

Mr Woodcock says the flares were a huge fire risk for the park, particularly one which looks like it went pear-shaped while being used, catching fire and getting dropped.

“Stupidity factor 100 per cent engaged for this action.”

Mr Woodcock said it was also a concern that there was no age limit on kids buying flares, and he hopes marine outlets supplying them are using some common sense.