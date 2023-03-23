Borer spreading

A QUARANTINE area for the shot-hole borer first discovered in East Freo has been extended to cover most of the metropolitan area.

The tiny, destructive beetle attacks a wide variety of plants and tunnels into trunks, stems and branches. Primary industries department biosecurity director Sonya Broughton said it was important to protect neighbouring trees.

“As we head into the cooler months and the Easter break, it is also important to not take any firewood away on holidays, as this could take the borer with you,” Dr Broughton said.

Wood must be chipped into bits less the 2.5cm in diameter if it’s to be moved out of the quarantine area, while living plants (including cuttings) with woody stems thicker than 2cm must stay where they area.