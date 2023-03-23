 Tafe plans drop

DEVELOPMENT WA has released a draft concept plan for the redevelopment of the old Beaconsfield Tafe site into 150 new homes.

A slight rejig of the Heart of Beaconsfield masterplan developed with Fremantle council and released in May 2021, the new plans have reduced apartment heights overlooking Bruce Lee Oval, while an extra green space has been created and DevelopmentWA says it may look at incorporating a community garden at some point.

“The redevelopment will be all-electric and will incorporate water sensitive urban design for localised stormwater infiltration on-site through landscaping infrastructure,” the plan said.

“It is anticipated that houses will target a 7-star rating and will include solar PV systems.”

More than 100 people made submissions during the consultation period, with a number raising concerns about adding more social housing to the area, often refering to the antisocial behaviour which plagued the streets around Davis Park before most dwellings were demolished.

DevelopmentWA hasn’t specified exactly how many social housing apartments would be built, but says it would be about 20 per cent in line with government policy.

The plan omits a mixed use zone from the Heart of Beaconsfield, which some had hoped might include a community centre.

“Commercial devleopment is not proposed within the TAFE site given the proximity to existing and proposed commercial and retail developments on South Street,” the plan explains.

“A cafe location will be considered, however may not be viable given the location.”

A row of apartments up to eight storeys is proposed to front Lefroy Road overloooking Fremantle College

and another small area opposite Badham Close will be up to five storeys, but the majority of the site will only rise to three storeys.

Housing minister John Carey said he was using every lever he could to boost social housing.

“The redevelopment of the former Beaconsfield Tafe site will transform and breathe new life into the local community, while bolstering the supply of social and affordable housing in the area,” Mr Carey said.

Regeneration

“We have listened to the local community and have taken on board their input and feedback as we develop the final vision for this important urban regeneration project.

“The community’s preference for green space and links, public open and play spaces and the retention of trees has been included in the draft concept plan.”

Mr Carey said DevelopmentWA would keep stakeholders updated on when construction and sales would start.

Once the concept plan has been signed off, DevelopmentWA will lodge a local structure plan with Fremantle council which will be put out for consultation.

Fremantle Labor MP Simone McGurk said the goal was to create a space that’s “not just functional but enhances the quality of life for those who live in the Beaconsfield area.

“Beaconsfield Tafe was established in 1968 and ceased operating in 2017, with the redeveloped site to become one of the centrepieces of the Heart of Beaconsfield masterplan,” Ms McGurk said.

“We want the Beaconsfield Tafe site to become a true reflection of our community and its needs, which is why we took time to carefully consider and respond to community feedback.”

by STEVE GRANT