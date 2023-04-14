Family classic

HILTON has loads of three bedroom character homes, but four bedroom ones are a bit harder to find.

So when the Chook spotted this four bedroom two bathroom home on Rennie Crescent, it flapped its wings in excitement and flew over to investigate.

First off, this is a great family home – all the bedrooms and bathrooms are large and there is a second living area.

This is invaluable as modern open plan living is great, but you have no noise separation from the kids or the kitchen (for example, vital scene in a movie comes on and someone puts the kettle on).

With that extra living space the kids or parents have their own little fiefdom, distinct from the rest of the house.

There is heaps of space in this 2014 home, but the owners haven’t sacrificed on style.

The open plan is particularly impressive with the floorboards really popping against the white walls and 2.7m high ceilings.

There’s loads of natural light, courtesy of the many windows, and it just feels incredibly bright and airy.

The stylish kitchen has tons of storage space and the white stone benchtops give it a minimilist almost futuristic air.

There’s plenty of room for a breakfast bar too, giving you multiple dining areas and an overspill if lots of people come over.

I really like the use of darker tones in the ensuite bathroom which has a double vanity and huge double shower.

Modern bathrooms are often all-white, but this has some natural wood hues, creating a tropical feel.

The bedrooms are carpeted which will be great come winter when the mornings start to bite. The alfresco is located at the front, but it’s almost academic as the home is on a rear block.

It’s not the biggest garden, but there is a decent patch of lawn for kids and pets, and more importantly a big sheltered alfresco where you can eat all-year round.

There’s a great indoor-outdoor flow and you can access the alfresco from the open plan.

The home includes a 6.6kW solar power system, large separate laundry, rainwater and grey water-ready plumbing, ducted reverse cycle air con with seven zones and a double garage with storage/workshop bench space.

Situated on a 560sqm survey strata lot (no strata fees and no common property) it’s a short walk to Mumma Bee Cafe, Gilbert’s Fresh Market and The Grocer and The Chef, with Hilton Reserve and Griffiths Park also close-by.

76A Rennie Crescent South, Hilton

Home open today (Saturday April 15) 10am-10:45am

Call for price guide

C&Co Real Estate 6268 6493

Lauri Curtain 0422 478 150

Shaun Mayze 0407 774 264