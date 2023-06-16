Family cracker

THIS Mt Pleasant property could be the ultimate family home.

It’s in a gorgeous spot, just back from The Esplanade, and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, so plenty of space for a small or large brood.

Things start off nicely with a traditional brick facade, tiered roof and cream gable.

The interior is light and bright with a mix of tiled floors and carpets, creating an interesting blend of textures and colours.

The neutral colour scheme and large sliding glass doors let in plenty of natural light, enhancing the sense of space.

You have some nice views of the garden from the dining/lounge/kitchen area, making it a relaxing area with a good indoor-outdoor flow.

The kitchen is a cracker with plenty of space on the marble-style benchtops and a stylish splash back with mosaic tiles.

It would be a cinch whipping up meals while entertaining family and friends in here.

There’s an extra living area on the ground floor as well as a formal dining room, so there’s lots of space for a growing clan to spread out.

One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor, so it could be used when guests come to stay or as a home office/study.

The remaining three bedrooms are on the first floor with the spacious ensuite main including a huge walk-in robe.

The other two bedrooms have built-in robes and share a bathroom and toilet.

The rear paved back garden has a massive patio, spanning the entire side of the property, making it a great all-year round entertaining area.

There’s heaps of room for a BBQ, dining and lounge settings and even a pizza oven if you fancy it. There’s a mix of clear and solid sheets on the patio roof, so it will be nice and bright even in the winter months, and the shrubs and native plants in the raised garden beds help to break up the white wall.

The home includes private and secure entrance with gated driveway, solar panels, ducted aircon, security alarm system and ducted vacuum.

Built in 1996, the home is on a quiet 493sqm rear lot with an oversized double garage.

Situated on Gunbower Road, it’s a short stroll down the hill to the Mount Pleasant foreshore and river, where you can go for lovely cycles, walks and fishing trips.

And when you fancy something to eat, Dôme and The Pavillion aren’t far away.

The home is in the catchment for Mount Pleasant Primary School and Applecross Senior High School, and there’s loads of private schools nearby including St Benedicts Primary School and Aquinas College.

This is a top family home in Mt Pleasant.

Home open today (Saturday June 17) 12pm-12:30pm

Offers from $1,500,000

13A Gunbower Road, Mount Pleasant

Grant Premium Properties

Agent Chelsey

