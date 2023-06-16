Soup warms up the Hub

THE Hamilton Hill Community Group is bringing back 6163SOUP for a second year on June 24, a unique community micro-grant evening aimed at supporting creative and innovative projects in the area.

6163SOUP provides a platform for local creatives to showcase their ideas and win support to bring them to life. Attendees will share a delicious soup, live music, and diverse presentations from four hand-picked project creators.

During the event, each speaker will have four minutes to pitch their project and answer questions from the audience. Following the presentations, attendees will cast their votes to determine the most favoured project. The winning creator will receive a micro-grant of about $600 to fund their project.

“We are thrilled to bring back this event to the local community,” said HHCG committee member Sam Ray.

“Hamilton Hill is brimming with talented individuals who have innovative ideas that can make a positive impact. 6163SOUP provides the perfect platform for these creatives”

The event is ticketed, through eventbrite.com.au/e/6163-soup-2023-tickets-577079449167.

For more infoon 6163SOUP and how to get involved, visit hhcg.com.au/soup/.

The event will be at the HHCG’s home at the Hami Hill Hub at 1 Starling Street, 6.30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...