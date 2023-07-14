Fresh breath

THE growing popularity of breathwork is a direct result of its effectiveness, practitioners say.

While the modality comes in various forms, breathwork is an ancient therapeutic practice despite being a relative latecomer to the West.

With a lineage dating back to the yogic practice of pranayama – and appearing in other cultures in similar forms – today’s breathwork facilitators help clients harness the power of the breath as a way to heal deep wounding and release trauma.

Fremantle-based practitioner Graeme Salvetti holds group breathwork sessions every Sunday at Open Space Healing in South Fremantle and said he was fascinated with the modality since his first encounter.

“Throughout my 17 years within the personal growth space, breathwork has been the one therapy that has consistently assisted others gain the most clarity and growing sense of self on this intrapersonal journey,” he said.

“Releasing and letting go is only one benefit to our nervous system and self.

“Other benefits are a heightened sense of clarity and wellbeing, increased feelings of connectedness and self-awareness, and an overall sense of greater peace within and wholeness of self.”

Restful Water wellness centre manager Joanne Farrell runs group-style breathwork she credits her work with helping clients release old stories and emotions and come back to their selves.

“My yin-style approach to breathwork is focused on the belief that the breath is powerful tool for helping us regulate our nervous system, unravelling stress and anxiety from the body and mind,” she said.

“Breath is a bridge between the mind and body. The thoughts and emotions we experience affect the energy flow in and around us, which in turn affects the body and our experience of life.

“Among other things, breathwork aligns us with living more fully from our hearts, brings about healing, dissolves anxiety, and helps us to manage and navigate life’s stresses and challenges.”

Working in Fremantle and the South West, Margaret River Breathwork owner Warren Hately said there was no doubt breathwork had recently become a “buzz word” in the wellness community.

“There are a lot of people who come to do a session because it’s recommended by friends and has a bit of a coolness factor about it.

“Then they discover the ability to go really deep and open up, and that usually creates a massive shift in their perception. They see it’s a real opportunity to ‘do the work’.

“I was drawn to breathwork after trying a heap of other practices, and I’m really just interested in whatever works,” he said.

For more, contact Salvetti via http://www.graemesalvetti.com.au, Farrell at http://www.healingthroughbreath.com or search Margaret River Breathwork for sessions and workshops in Fremantle and the South West.

by MATHEW ALLISON

