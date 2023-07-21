New acoustic club set to band Freo’s musos together 

FREMANTLE’S getting its first acoustic club in … well, who knows how long.

Kaleidoscope Multicultural Arts Management, run by former Kulcha director Jon Cope, is presenting Single Mic Sessions at Kidogo Art House from next month.

The regular events will bring a diverse group of local musicians together to play acoustic instrumentation with a focus on folk, world, and roots music genres.

Each session will have an MC to guide people through a structured set of short performances, from artists ranging from early career to those with decades of experience, plus special guest artists.

Mr Cope, who’s also the Fairbridge Festival artistic director, says his hope is to draw experienced professionals and emerging talent out to share the stage, in what is set to be a collaborative, supportive and rewarding experience.

“It’s all about that tradition of sharing a performance and passing on skills and knowledge,” Mr Cope said.

“Freo has an abundance of musicians… so I’m keen to create a respectful session for all acoustic performers to share their talents, expertise and connect with other likeminded musos.”

The intimate events will be held inside the picturesque, beachside, Kidogo Arthouse starting August 9.

“It’s ideal, it has got great acoustics, it’s right size, right atmosphere and it’s very Fremantle,” said Cope.

Enhancing the stripped-down acoustic feel to the space is a retro style microphone, crowned with a vintage flag, made by a local Freo sculptor.

“(The performance styles) will be inclusive, but will focus on folk, world, roots styles,” Cope said. Contemporary, trad, fusion, and original compositions are welcomed to be incorporated.

KMAM Sessions encourage new players to come forward.

“Get in contact, send us an email. There’s always ‘walk-up’ set spaces too,” he said.

Mr Cope is also looking forward to building a community of people who really enjoy acoustic music and its simplicity.

“Arts are often seen as exclusive or indulgent, but actually it’s all about participation and connection. I think it’s human nature and instinct to respond to this stuff. There’s so many positives that come out of cultural participation.

“I think Freo could really benefit from this, and I really appreciate the City of Freo’s support.”

The KMAM Single Mic Sessions start August 9. It will consist of six performers and will finish with guest performers.

The Chook’s been told the first night’s line up consists of Scarlett Graham (from the Stamps), Rob Zielinski (Irish fiddler), Zola Li (Taiwanese folk singer), Mick O’Neill (Palmyra pickers), Scott Wise and Peter Woodward (country blues).

There will be a bar available. Under 18s are welcomed but need to be accompanied by an adult.

While there are some walk in spots, capacity is limited. It runs from 7-10pm and tickets are available on Humantix.

by DANIELA GARBIN

