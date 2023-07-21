Warm up this winter with Suppa Club

Welcome to Suppa Club, the home of gourmet soups in Myaree, WA! Our journey began eight years ago with a simple mission: to create a club for soup enthusiasts who crave pure, whole-foods and crave the comfort of home-style cooking without the hassle. Now, we’re thrilled to introduce our latest venture—a brand new Gourmet Soup Bar located at U1/5 Hayden Ct, Myaree, WA, 6154.Like our soup recipes, our club started with humble origins.

As a full-time worker with a passion for soups, I spent countless nights perfecting my favorite family recipes using the finest produce from Western Australia. In the early mornings of Saturdays and Sundays, I would rise at 4am to bring our nourishing and delicious soups to the local farmers markets.

Suppa Club was founded with the belief that soup could be transformed into a culinary masterpiece. Inspired by Andy Warhol’s impact on canned soup, we set out to elevate traditional, homemade soup made with love! What started with a range of four soups at weekend farmers markets has now grown to over 50+ varieties of both hot and chilled soups available in 90 retail outlets across Western Australia. By choosing Suppa Club, you become a vital part of our soup revolution and contribute to the local economy while supporting local farmers.

Your continued patronage ensures that we can make a difference by donating thousands of liters of soup to organisations like St Pats and local homeless charities every year. We believe that everyone deserves good, honest food. Additionally, when you return or reuse our soup jars, you actively participate in our efforts to reduce waste and help preserve our planet.Together, we can achieve great things. As a valued member of Suppa Club, you play a crucial role in making our club thrive. Thank you for joining us on this flavourful journey and for being a part of the soup revolution!

