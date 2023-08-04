Events pitch

FREMANTLE council is ramping up its pitch for major events, asking promoters to put forward The Covide pandemic put a big dent in the city’s event calendar, but the council is hoping to get back to ‘business as usual’ by providing provisional approval for events.

The City is particularly on the hunt for new and unique event ideas as well as events that incorporate local businesses, maximise economic and community benefit and minimise community impacts.

Unique

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said Freo’s iconic outdoor locations, hospitality, retail outlets and maritime outlook made it a unique venue for WA.

“Now is a fantastic time for a promoter or event organiser to gain access to some of Western Australia’s best outdoor venues.

“Past events such as the Summersalt and Falls Festival have been a huge success for Fremantle and brought thousands of people to our great city.

“Our outdoor venues combined with everything that Fremantle has to offer, make this expression of interest a very attractive proposal.”

More information on the Expressions of Interest for major and large-scale events can be found at http://www.fremantle.wa.gov.au/eventseoi.

